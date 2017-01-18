Partly Cloudy

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

18 January, 2017 - 17:53
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

1 Comments

Theresa May praised emergency services, armed forces and local authorities for evacuating thousands of homes along the east coast amid fears high water could put people in danger.

People in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft were told to go home after the town emerged from the warnings unscathed after the gale force winds and higher than usual tides were expected.

The Environment Agency said after the even that things had not been as bad as they had expected because the peak surge and strongest winds and waves had not coincided in all areas.

In some areas people refused to leave their homes despite the warnings.

In Prime Minister’s Questions today Matt Warman, the MP for Boston and Skegness, called on the Prime Minister to praise the emergency services for making the best possible plans and urged her to make sure the public knew to take future warnings seriously.

Mrs May said it was crucial that when warnings were given, people recognised that they were given for the very good reason that danger could take place.

“The efforts that were put in protected tens of thousands of properties, and I am pleased to see that we have learned from the work done on previous flooding incidents. The work between the emergency services, local services and the armed forces was much better co-ordinated than has perhaps been the case in the past, so we have been able to learn from the flooding in the past,” she added.

Keywords: Theresa May Environment Agency

1 comment

  • People did take notice of the flood warnings, they are not stupid, maybe they made considered decisions based on previous experience. Those I know in the at risk zone were watching the alerts watching the weather and watching the water and taking steps to look after their property. They could have done without a severe risk to life warning for an area which may be at sea level but is very well protected. Those without cars could have done with physical help to get sandbags to their homes and would have welcomed trucks and sand at the end of their streets as well as in central locations. Sand bags are not exactly featherlight. They might have liked maybe a bit of reassurance that their homes would not be burgled if they went to the evacuation centres. Many of those at risk in Yarmouth had access to a safe walking route to Christchurch and when it was clear that the surge was not as ferocious as predicted they waited to see what would happen. There were no howling hurricane force winds, the low pressure was not especially deep and there was no mass of water from thawing snow to breach river banks, so conditions were not as bad as in 47 and 53. The sea walls and river walls are reinforced and raised. The Environment Agency has done a good job on our defences on the whole, of course they had to warn us and the preparations were very good-but we dont need fingers wagging at us because we did not run around like headless chickens. We lost a relative in 1953 and one of the family lives where flood water was 12 foot deep in 1947 so I am not being flippant. We do however take a dim view of those who recklessly choose to live in precarious places and then make a fuss about the danger.

