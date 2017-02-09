Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 09 February 2017

Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

1 Comments
The monthly meeting of the Chronic Fatiguers Unite group, at St John's Church Hall, in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMThe monthly meeting of the Chronic Fatiguers Unite group, at St John's Church Hall, in Ipswich. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

“I’ve heard it all,” says the 53-year-old former funeral arranger, who has been out of work for six years.

“Because there is no disability to see – unless someone is using walking sticks – it tends to not be taken seriously.

“Sadly, even some people in the medical profession don’t accept it. Years ago it was known as ‘yuppie flu’.

“I’ve had people say to me: ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’.”

Dr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMDr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

As events and fundraising coordinator for support group Chronic Fatiguers Unite, Mrs Whight finds solace in the companionship of other sufferers.

The group was established six years ago and meets in her home town of Ipswich on the first Tuesday of every month.

As well as group meetings, Mrs Whight has access to occupational health therapy and support services from a specialist outpatient clinic in Stowmarket.

She and other sufferers recently received new optimism that, one day, her condition could be effectively treated using a cancer drug.

Dr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMDr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Experts at the Institute of Food Research (IFR), based at Norwich Research Park, are hoping for a positive outcome from clinical trials being carried out by Norwegian doctors – using the drug Rituximab as a treatment for myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

A team from Haukeland University Hospital, in Bergen, recently a gave a public lecture on their research in Norwich, where they met IFR scientists – currently looking for causes and treatments for ME in gut microbiota – to discuss a possible UK trial.

National charity Invest in ME, which hosted the lecture, is working towards funding trials in this country and establishing a biomedical centre of excellence at the research park.

An IFR spokesman said: “The outcome of this trial is critical to determining what we would plan to do in Norwich.

Dr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAMDr David Smith speaks to Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

“Until this is known, it is impossible to say what a Norwich trial will consist of, and how or when any recruitment will happen.

“The other element that needs to be in place is the funding, and the charity Invest in ME has been very active in this area, having raised a significant amount of the money needed.”

Mrs Whight, who suffers bouts of vertigo and will not leave home unaccompanied, said she would encourage trials similar to those carried out in Norway.

“I think we would all welcome taking part in a study that could make us better,” she added.

“I would give my right arm to go back to work.

“It took me four years to get any benefits, and every year, they’re on my back. With the introduction of the universal credit system, it could be even worse for people.”

This month’s meeting of Chronic Fatiguers Unite was attended by Dr David Smith – a former medical adviser to the ME Association, who has treated thousands of young sufferers, and advocates treatment with low doses of certain antidepressants alongside a modified physical and mental activity programme.

Dr Smith has published research on the later-life reactivation of viruses previously carried by sufferers, including glandular fever, which Mrs Whight picked up as a teenager.

“We all have similar symptoms but no two sufferers are exactly the same,” she said.

“It has been connected with the symptoms of Lyme disease and lupus, and can happen at any age – but it seems the younger you are, the better chance you have of recovering. I think mine started when I was 16 and had glandular fever.

“Different people take different medication to cope with the pain. It’s harder to beat the feeling of loneliness, when you think you’re the only one suffering.

“It’s not just a feeling of tiredness; but of never feeling refreshed. It’s a bit like trying to charge a phone with a battery that stays drained.

“I can only describe it as a permanent feeling of having been on a long haul flight.

“I sometimes feel tired and dizzy; my memory goes, I can’t concentrate and I itch all over.”

The Norwegian doctors are due to return to Norwich in September with results from the third stage of their trial.

Meanwhile, Invest in ME is funding a PhD at University College London into white blood cell responses to Rituximab, which it hopes will add further value to the Norwegian research.

For more on Chronic Fatiguers Unite, visit cfsunite.co.uk. For more on Invest in ME, visit investinme.org.

The NHS describes chronic fatigue syndrome as causing persistent exhaustion that affects everyday life and can not be remedied by sleep or rest.

It is also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) – although there is debate over the correct term to use – and affects an estimated 250,000 people in the UK.

It can cause long-term illness and disability, but can improve over time – particularly in children and young people.

Anyone can get the condition, but it is more common in women than men, usually developing in the early 20s to mid-40s.

Most cases are mild or moderate, but up to one in four people have severe symptoms, including inability to carry out minimal daily tasks.

It is not known exactly what causes CFS. Various theories suggest a viral or bacterial infection, problems with the immune system, an imbalance of hormones, or psychiatric problems, such as stress and emotional trauma

Some people are thought to be more susceptible because of their genes.

Source: nhs.uk

Keywords: NHS United Kingdom Ipswich Norwich

1 comment

  • I love watching this woman in the amateur Christmas Panto!!! So talented and funny!!!! Keep up the excellent work Lisa!!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris Ward

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Four-vehicle crash on A12 northbound near Copdock

58 minutes ago Matt Stott
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout (stock image).

Motorists face delays on the A12 heading into Ipswich this evening after a four vehicles were involved in a crash.

Project pledging to breathe new life into Shotley pier given backing from Suffolk MP

17:30 Emily Townsend
Supporters of the bid for Shotley Pier campaign. From left: Sally Chicken, chairman of Shotley Heritage Community Benefit Societ, Ltd, Gary Richen, James Cartlidge MP, Derek Davis, Babergh councillor and Annette Ellis, manager of Stowmarket tourist information office. Picture: Ruth Leach

A community project pledging to restore the maritime heritage of Shotley has been hailed as “brilliant” by a Suffolk MP.

Care payments in Suffolk to rise after county gives approval to new budget

16 minutes ago Paul Geater
Suffolk County Council prepares for its budget meeting.

Suffolk County Council payments to care providers are set to go up substantially after the new budget for the authority was approved by councillors.

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

15:53 Richard Cornwell
Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

Traders in a seaside town are planning to make a strong point about business rate rises as MPs visit tomorrow to attend a memorial service for a former cabinet minister.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

15:40 John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

The Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds has been closed with “immediate effect” by cathedral

15:25 Chris Shimwell
Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

The Dean of St Edmundsbury has defended the cathedral’s decision to close its Edmund Gallery with immediate effect, in a move which has seen 30 artists across Suffolk receive letters cancelling their planned exhibitions.

Smuggler who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine caught at Stansted Airport

17:05 Matt Stott
Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport has been jailed. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

A man swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in a bid to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport.

Most read

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

Diversion map and everything we know about the serious lorry crash on A12 at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Half price ticket offer for Ipswich Town’s midweek game against Wolves

Portman Road

Police step up parking enforcement in Framlingham with letter sent to Sir Robert Hitcham’s Primary School

Police have issued 13 parking tickets in Framlingham (stock image)

‘I’ll take it game-by-game’ says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

‘No limits’ to what Tom Lawrence can achieve, says Emyr Huws

Tom Lawrence has scored 10 goals in 26 games for Ipswich Town. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Traders in Southwold use Lord Prior’s memorial service to highlight business rate increases

Rebecca Bishop, owner of Southwold bakers Two Magpies, is campaigning against huge business rate increases being imposed on the town's traders.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24