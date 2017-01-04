Partly Cloudy

Persimmon set to submit fresh proposal for homes off Bell Lane, Kesgrave, while planning appeal is underway

17:00 04 January 2017

The land at Bell Lane, Kesgrave, which is the subject of negotiations to assemble a site capable of taking around 1,000 homes.

A fresh proposal to develop more than 300 homes on land off Bell Lane in Kesgrave is set to be submitted soon, after an appeal was lodged over rejected original proposals.

Controversial plans for the development were rejected by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee in February after objections were raised over already-full GP and school places and concerns over traffic.

But during the committee, planners suggested a larger development of around 1,000 homes could help secure the infrastructure improvements needed to make the development work.

Now, as the application has gone to the Planning Inspectorate and Whitehall for appeal, Persimmon has said that a fresh application is also on the way.

Martin Davidson, land director for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said a larger proposal would need input from several landowners, and added: “The original scheme for 300 dwellings could be designed to facilitate such larger proposals if ultimately deemed appropriate.

“Such a larger scheme would also take some 2-3 years to prepare, even if all landowners were on board.

“Officers of the council clearly held the view at the time that this initial application was ‘sustainable’ and deliverable, even if a five-year land supply existed, the ultimate decision of committee only being made on the chairman’s casting vote.

“Appealing the application enables the suitability of the site to be determined by a totally independent expert, based on national and local policies.

“Noting, however, the concerns related to facilities and amenities, a new application on the same site as that under appeal is to be submitted shortly, clearly containing such community benefits which, we hope, might be considered more favourably by the council and local residents.”

Kesgrave Town Council reiterated the objections to the proposals, which included feedback from a public meeting of more than 100 residents, and highlighted traffic, school and health service provision and a lack of green spaces as key reasons for its objection.

The site is one that has also not been listed in the town’s local plan.

  • Bit of advice, if you currently live in KesgraveGrange Farm, then get your house on the market sharpish.

    trueblue

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  • As long as the people who buy these houses if and when they're built, knows that Foxhall Stadium is nearby. There are those who would buy a house near a facility like that and complain about the noise...

    Paul Wauly

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

  • The site off Bell Lane is subject to a planning appeal. Measures need to be put in place to prevent any planning applications for such sites being submitted until such time as any appeal has been determined. A situation where anyone can submit multiple planning applications for a given site before a previous one has been decided should not be a possible situation anywhere!

    TREBOR60

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

  • The need for more homes which requires more and more greenfield sites stems from several disparate issues but the main one is our unnatural increasing population due to net inward migration. Why cannot our elected politicians see this? Perhaps they can and welcome this changing demographic in order to get re-elected. This is not welcome news. If we want to see our economy and our productivity improve, we have to adapt and innovate; we don't need more unskilled migrants coming here to harvest fruit and veg, wash cars and sell copies of Big Issue. No doubt this will be "reasoned - other"!

    Steve Blake

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

  • Lets build on every bit of land shall we ? So nobody lives on that land now , so nobody will be losing out if the planning is rejected. Apart from those wishing to financially benefit from ruining an area where PEOPLE ALREADY ARE LIVING !

    Poppys Dad

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

