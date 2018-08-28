All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps Archant

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Police were called at 9.10am this morning, Wednesday October 31 to the scene of a two vehicle collision at junction 54 on the A14.

Three engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue attended at 9.26am but left the scene by 9.50am.

The East of England Ambulance service have taken one person to hospital and another person has suffered minor injuries.

Police are still at the scene but the road is reportedly clear.

The AA website is currently showing slow traffic heading East from the interchange onto the A14 but cannot confirm whether this related to the collision.

Stay with us for more updates.