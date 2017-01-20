Person trapped in car after crash on A140 at Stoke Ash
08:44 20 January 2017
Archant
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash on the A140 in Suffolk this morning.
They were called to Stoke Ash at the Workhouse Road junction at 7am today and remain on scene while recovery is carried out.
One person, who is thought to have become trapped in their car, was freed by emergency services at the scene.
Their injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening, a police spokesman said.
More to follow