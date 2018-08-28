Renewed call for help in search for missing man Peter Hyatt

Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are continuing their search for Peter Hyatt, who has been reported missing from his home in Clacton.

The 76-year-old was last seen in the Magdalen Green area at 5.45pm on Sunday, October 21.

He was last in touch with his family via text message at 7.20pm that evening.

The retired car dealer is believed to have been wearing jogging bottoms at the time when he was last seen.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We and his family are very concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Hyatt or who has any information about his possible whereabouts is being asked to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information should contact Clacton Police Station on 101.