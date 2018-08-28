Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Renewed call for help in search for missing man Peter Hyatt

PUBLISHED: 22:31 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:31 26 October 2018

Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Police are continuing their search for Peter Hyatt, who has been reported missing from his home in Clacton.

The 76-year-old was last seen in the Magdalen Green area at 5.45pm on Sunday, October 21.

He was last in touch with his family via text message at 7.20pm that evening.

The retired car dealer is believed to have been wearing jogging bottoms at the time when he was last seen.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We and his family are very concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Hyatt or who has any information about his possible whereabouts is being asked to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information should contact Clacton Police Station on 101.

Topic Tags:

Renewed call for help in search for missing man Peter Hyatt

Yesterday, 22:31 Amy Gibbons
Peter Hyatt, 76, was last seen in the Magdalen Green area of Clacton on Sunday, October 21 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Seventh suspect charged in connection with Tavis murder

Yesterday, 17:21 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens died after receiving a fatal stab wound in June Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Yesterday, 22:00 Amy Gibbons
Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Soap star Danny Dyer and controversial politician Lord Hanningfield both feature in this year’s Essex Power 100 - a list of the county’s most influential people.

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

Yesterday, 16:59 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

All lanes have now reopened following a serious collision on the A12 near Colchester.

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

Yesterday, 20:49 Jake Foxford
The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s greatest player was given a hero’s send-off as fans lined Portman Road and applauded while Kevin Beattie’s funeral procession passed the club.

Report identifies ‘severe corrosion’ on bridge whose closure has had ‘catastrophic’ impact on communities

Yesterday, 19:00 Andrew Hirst
The bailey bridge has been closed since the beginning of October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A report on the condition of a footbridge which was closed on safety grounds has found it has suffered “severe corrosion” – but can be reopened once “temporary measures” are completed.

Missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker found by police

Yesterday, 17:27 Amy Gibbons
Missing Cockfield man Chaz Thacker has been found in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 26-year-old man from Cockfield who went missing for 10 days has been located in London.

Most read

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24