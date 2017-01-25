Overcast

Petition launched for safety improvements at A14 junction 55 for Copdock

10:32 25 January 2017

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

Archant

A petition has been launched online calling for changes to the A14 junction 55 for Copdock, after safety fears were reported.

6 Comments

The petition was launched on www.change.org yesterday and described the junction as “extremely dangerous in its current layout”.

Several comments on the page from motorists have reported regular near misses, with tailbacks caused by the slip road noted as a particular problem.

The petition added: “Usually, there are near misses between lorries and cars everyday, all due to the tail backs caused by the slip road.

“Commuters take their lives in their hands everyday driving past this slip road.”

The road is a key junction for motorists heading into and out of Ipswich, and links the A14 with the A12 and London Road.

To view or sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/paul-west-change-the-layout-to-copdock-junction-55-ipswich.

The petition will be submitted to Suffolk County Council and councillor Paul West.

Have you experienced safety issues around the junction? Email your thoughts to newsroom@archant.co.uk or comment below.

Keywords: Suffolk County Council Suffolk County

6 comments

  • Just remove the traffic lights!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    David White

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Widen the A12 & widen the Copdock Roundabout.& widen the A14.Or you can do nothing & bury your head in the sand & put the responsibility back on the drivers just like Alex Mathie. Nothing will happen unless someone dies or a local MP needs votes.That's how it works in Suffolk anyway.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JC

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • This is a national major junction leading to the UK's biggest port, and this junction should be a full clover leaf.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    zaax

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • I don't understand how this is a story - an online petition that can be created by anyone, which has collected 12 signatures at the time of the publication of this article. These kind of problems are commonplace in any town or city, and having to drive with due care during peak times is given as part of the daily commute.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    AlexMathie

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Copdock interchange is a disgrace, always heavy queues and accidents, someone needs to have a look at what can be done to get the traffic moving freely. Unfortunately it will be a quick reduce the speed limit short termism that will come out of any inquiry.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    trueblue

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • its time we got our priorities right ,whilst james finch SCC is off campaigning for other counties to have major road improvements he should get the road infrastucture sorted in his own county and especially around Ipswich first .Im totally against the WDC and believe the Copdock interchange and a northern bypass are far more important than yet another bridge !

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Macke

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

