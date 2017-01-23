Petrol taken from Mazda parked in Earlhams Close, Harwich

People with inforamtion should contact Ps Terry Jacobs Archant

Fuel has been stolen from a parked car after a hole was made in its petrol tank.

A woman in her 60s went to start her blue Mazda, which had been left in a residential parking area in Earlhams Close, Harwich, when she noticed petrol spilled over the road.

“She then found a hole had been drilled or punched onto her petrol tank,” an Essex Police spokesman added.

The theft took place sometime between 6pm on Wednesday and 6am the following morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ps Terry Jacobs at Harwich Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.