Physios plug the benefits of exercise for back pain following new study

23:36 04 February 2017

Physiotherapists say exercise can prevent and ease back pain as study shows painkillers can have little effect.

The back extension exercise facing the wall.The back extension exercise facing the wall.

Ipswich physiotherapists say exercise is always best after a new report dismisses the effect of painkillers.

The study found common painkillers like ibuprofen may only have a limited effect, if any, on relieving back pain.

Allied Health Professionals Suffolk (AHPS), a social enterprise that provides specialist physiotherapy on behalf of the NHS, says that a programme of exercise and stretches are usually the best way to both treat back pain and avoid it in the first place.

Matt Peck, clinical lead at the organisation’s Riverside Clinic in Ipswich, said: “Around 80 per cent of the UK population will suffer with back pain at some time in their lives and we know it can feel extremely debilitating. 

“But sitting or lying in one position for too long can actually exacerbate the problem and in the long-term make the pain worse because it makes your muscles weak.

“By carrying out a course of simple stretches or gentle exercises you can regain fitness and ease the pain. 

“It’s also important to keep exercising and stretching once your back pain has eased. Keeping your core strong and your body active can help avoid back pain in the future.”

Advice to get back on your feet and become pain free as quickly as possible includes:

•keep moving, even if slowly at first;

•keep living and working normally;

•avoid bed rest during the day – lying down all day can make your problems worse;

•don’t be afraid to do light exercise – walking or swimming can help loosen your muscles;

•stand up – don’t sit down for too long as this will keep your muscles locked in one position;

•using over-the-counter pain-killers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can contribute to reducing your pain, but may not relieve it altogether;

•if you have to do activities such as heavy-lifting, re-introduce them gradually. If you’re lifting heavy objects, make sure that you bend your knees.

An exercise recommended by AHPS to beat back pain is doing back extensions using a wall:

Lean against a wall with your feet 30cm (one foot) from the wall. Gently push your stomach and pelvis towards the wall and hold for five seconds. Return to the start position and repeat two-three times each hour. 

