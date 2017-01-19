Pick & Mix is given a healthy slant

The new Pick and Mix service has proved popular. Archant

School dinners in Suffolk have been given a makeover to encourage more youngsters to get a healthy meal in the middle of the day.

Vertas – which supplies meals to schools across the county – has introduced a new Pick & Mix offer for pupils in primary schools.

Pick & Mix allows the pupils to choose from a range of hot and cold food items to create their own packed lunch.

The meal consists of a main, such as a filled roll, wrap, baguette or pasta pot, a side, such as a cheese straw or pot of cheese and grapes, a fruit or vegetable pot and a dessert, such as flapjack or the all-time school favourite ‘Chocolate Crunch’.

This alternative runs alongside the classic “hot dinners,” complementing it by providing a variety of lunch options.

Pick & Mix has not only been popular with pupils – parents and teachers have praised the new service because of the autonomy it places on the pupil to make their own decisions about what they have for lunch.