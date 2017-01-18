Picture of the day - Sub-zero temperatures create ‘big freeze’ in parts of Suffolk

Not much chance of a tidal surge in this bird bath, the duckling was frozen in time. By Andrew Mutimer.

We love this photo of a rubber duck caught out by the dip in temperature overnight.

The weather has turned icily cold in recent days, with the mercury dropping well below freezing overnight.

Our iwitness members have been sharing frosty scenes and grey skyscapes but Andrew Mutimer found a new way to tell the story of the weather with this quirky shot of a rubber duck locked solid in the ice formed on a bird bath.

We loved it so much we had to make it our photo of the day.

