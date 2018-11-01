Where are the best places to relax and unwind in Suffolk?

Research has revealed increasing numbers of young people are choosing relaxing holidays in Suffolk over city breaks. ANDREW PAPWORTH looks the best ways to relax and unwind in the county.

■ RSPB Minsmere - During an idyllic walk you can discover some of the UK’s rarest wildlife, including avocets, bearded tits and bitterns.

■ Southwold Harbour - A 20min walk from the town, you can explore the open air of the River Blyth and cross a bridge into the picturesque village of Walberswick.

■ Oulton Broad - Go fishing or hire a boat to sail along the broads. Alternatively take a stroll to nearby Carlton Marshes or Nicholas Everitt Park.

■ Center Parcs, Elveden - While known for its wide rage of activities, the site’s Aqua Sans Spa is a great place to unwind. A retreat on your doorstep.

■ Thorpeness beach - Miles of wide open, shingle beach perfect for dog walking in winter. Also famous for its large boating lake, golf course and Tudor buildings.

■ High Lodge, Thetford Forest - With four walking trails and three cycling routes, there are acres of woodland to explore on an afternoon.

■ Chantry Park, Ipswich - The largest town park in Ipswich extends over 124 acres and contains a lily pond, walled gardens a wildlife meadow.

■ Framlingham Castle - The “Castle on the Hill” made even more famous by Ed Sheeran is one of Suffolk’s most historic landmarks, dating back to 1096.

■ Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds - The 14-acre park in the heart of Bury St Edmunds is described as “the perfect spot for enjoying peace and quiet whilst watching the world go by”.

■ Sutton Hoo - The 255-acre estate has far-far-reaching views over the River Deben with an awe-inspiring archaeological backstory. Closed until Easter 2019 for improvement works.