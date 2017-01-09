Overcast

Plans for brand new Lexden Springs School take a step forward

09 January, 2017 - 13:26
Ray Gooding, county councillor for education, with staff and children at Lexden Springs School, Colchester at the launch of a music project.

Ray Gooding, county councillor for education, with staff and children at Lexden Springs School, Colchester at the launch of a music project.

Archant

An outline business case for moving a special school in Colchester has been approved.

Comment

Essex County Council wants to move Lexden Springs School from Halstead Road, Lexden, to a new “state-of-the-art” campus on the site of the former Heath School in Winstree Road, Stanway.

If the proposals go ahead it would increase the school’s capacity from 120 pupils to 200, as well as creating 30 boarding places.

The old Heath School site would be demolished, and replaced with a new two-storey main school building and neighbouring building to provide accommodation.

If the plans meet with approval at consultation and from Colchester Borough Council as planning authority, building work should start in March 2018 and be completed by September 2019.

The scheme is part of County Hall’s plans to spend about £85million creating more than 400 new special school places across Essex.

Ray Gooding, county councillor for education and lifelong learning, said: “We are committed to ensuring all pupils in Essex receive the best possible education and the county’s schools are equipped to meet pupils’ individual needs.

“Plans to relocate Lexden Springs School have been in the pipeline for a long time and I am very pleased the project is now moving forward.

“We recognise the existing facilities are not fit for purpose and look forward to pupils moving to their new state-of-the-art school.

“The expansion of the school will also help meet the increased demand for special school places in the area and reduce the need for children to be educated at independent schools or outside of Essex.”

Simon Wall, headteacher, added: “We are all thrilled and delighted here at Lexden Springs and would like to thank the local authority for approving the outline business case for this desperately-needed new build.

“It will be wonderful to have world-class purpose-built facilities for our very special students and our dedicated staff team.

“The ability to have boarding pupils will help to prevent the breakdown of families and lead to improved outcomes for our pupils.”

The special schools funding for Essex includes £42m from the Essex Schools Forum, as well as £43m of capital funding from Essex County Council.

