Plans for new secondary school in Colchester are given the go-ahead

18:56 20 January 2017

Old Alderman Blaxhill School. Now The Stanway Federation Learning Centre.

Outline plans for a new 900 pupil secondary school in Colchester have been given the green light by Essex County Council.

Comment

The new school, on the former Alderman Blaxill School site in Paxman Avenue, could open before September 2019.

It is hoped demolition of the existing school buildings will start as soon as September this year, with building work starting in February 2018.

It is expected Colchester will need around 16 extra classes per year group at secondary school level by 2025.

Councillor Ray Gooding, the council’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “Colchester continues to grow rapidly and it is important the area has the infrastructure it needs to support that growth.

“We have spent about £25million creating 1,700 new school places in Colchester since 2013/14 and are committed to ensuring that investment continues in the years to come.

“We expect to see the number of children moving up from the area’s primary schools into its secondary schools increase dramatically from this September, creating the need for hundreds more places.

“The expansions at The Stanway School and Philip Morant School, together with a proposed free school in north Colchester and these plans for the former Alderman Blaxill site, will help ensure there are enough places to meet that demand.”

An academy trust has also submitted a free school application to provide a secondary school on the former Alderman Blaxill site, but the Department for Education is unlikely to make a decision on that until spring.

