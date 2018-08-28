Plaque commemorating First World War to be unveiled

The garden at Brandon Heritage Centre which will be unveiled this weekend. Picture: Gary Brocklehurst Archant

A newly built memorial garden, wall, and commemorative plaque will be unveiled in Brandon this weekend.

Organised by Brandon in Bloom chairman, Gary Brocklehurst, the garden, wall and plaque have been built to remember the First World War on the centenary of the armistice.

Funding has come from the locality budgets - money in council’s budgets for local projects - from Forest Heath district councillors Victor Lukaniuk, Christine Mason, David Palmer, Peter Ridgewell, and Reg Silvester.

The project has also been supported by the Brandon branch of the Royal British Legion.

The plaque will be unveiled by Forest Heath vice chairman Chris Barker at 2pm on Saturday, October 28, at the Brandon Heritage Centre.

Following the ceremony, local businesses, trustees, and volunteers will have a special preview of the centre’s commemoration to the 65 men from Brandon lost in the First World War.

A spokesman said: “This will also be the first chance to see the newly acquired display cabinets and the redecoration along with two new displays from both World Wars.”