New plastic tickets come in for Greater Anglia season ticket holders

Ticket barriers at Ipswich Station - season ticket holders will just have to use the card readers in future. Archant

Rail company Greater Anglia is phasing out paper tickets for season ticket holders – replacing them with plastic smart cards that can be swiped at barriers.

From November 1 Greater Anglia will no longer be automatically issuing new paper season tickets – the new smart cards can be topped up online and used like an Oyster card at automatic barriers – just tapped on a card reader.

Smart cards can be ordered online at www.greateranglia.co.uk/smart and receive their card by post the next working day (if ordered before 10am), along with instructions of how to activate it. Commuters can also get Smart Cards at most ticket offices.

The company says the smart Cards will transform travel for Greater Anglia passengers by saving time through the ticket barriers, saving time when renewing tickets and by saving the need for paper.