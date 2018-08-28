Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

WATCH: Is this dissolving straw the answer to the ban on plastics?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 November 2018

More and more plastics are being washed up on our beaches. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More and more plastics are being washed up on our beaches. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A straw which disintegrates in hot water is being introduced at one Ipswich bar as it joins the fight against single-use plastics.

But does this go far enough in our attempt to reduce plastic waste and protect our oceans? Here we look at the issue of single-use plastic in Suffolk.

Straws

Revolution in Ipswich have stopped using regular plastic straws and are instead opting for the entirely biodegradable alternative.

Deputy manager of Ipswich Revolution, Daniel Shearer, said: “Our straws are non-plastic and are biodegradable so over time they disappear.”

He continued: “Most of our drinks are not served with a straw anymore and we have stopped giving them out to help with our waste. The straws are still available for customers from the bar so that if they do need one they can take it.”

Revolution have been using the biodegradable straws for six months now- and these straws will naturally disintegrate in seven years, or before your very eyes if you pour hot water over them.

Elsewhere around the county, bars and restaurants are joining the national purge on plastic straws and swapping them for paper versions.

But just around the corner, Coast to Coast are continuing to use plastic straws.

The Spud Hut uses compostable packaging for all it's takeaway items. Picture: HANNAH WALKERThe Spud Hut uses compostable packaging for all it's takeaway items. Picture: HANNAH WALKER

Connor Rudland, manager of the bar said: “We still use plastic straws but with a lot of the drinks we don’t actually hand them out unless they are cocktails. We are working towards eventually using paper straws.”

Felixstowe fights back

In Felixstowe businesses are choosing compostable materials. They see, first hand, the impact plastic pollution has on our beaches and backing calls for a ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds.

Hannah Walker, 29, has owned the Spud Hut in Felixstowe with her mother for the past five months and she said: “There is a big awareness in the town about single use plastics as we see the awful consequences on the ocean with the huge amounts of waste and plastic washed up on the beach.”

Straws Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSStraws Revolution Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Their café aims to be environmentally friendly by using compostable items such as paper straws, bamboo cutlery, bottles made out of recycled glass, and all their takeaway hot drink cups are made of compostable materials.

Hannah, who has lived in Felixstowe since she was 10, said: “Everyone is responsible. There are so many alternatives to plastic so it is important for us to be as cautious as possible.”

In the town 1,200 members of Plastic-Free Felixstowe are actively focussing their efforts on reducing and ultimately eliminating plastics from the environment and the sea.

A director of the charity, Tim Lukehurst, said that plastic straws are just a small part of the huge problem and added: “We cannot ignore what is happening in front of us.”

Plastic-Free Felixstowe brough Father Christmas to the coastal town to educate young people about plastic pollution. Picture: TIM LUKEHURSTPlastic-Free Felixstowe brough Father Christmas to the coastal town to educate young people about plastic pollution. Picture: TIM LUKEHURST

He continued: “I see no place for plastic straws, or single use plastic in general- it has a terrible impact on the environment and paper straws are no different.

“Documentaries such as Planet Earth by David Attenborough are showing us the horrendous damage the human race is doing and we must make a change and do something about it.”

The award-winning charity has spoken to more than 7,000 school children to educate the younger generation about the damage plastic pollution is having on our world and in August the group hosted an awareness day to educate young people on the impact of plastic.

What do you think?

We asked members of our Facebook community for their views and the general consensus was that we should ditch straws altogether rather than seeking alternative options.

Teresa Croft said: “We managed before we had it all so we can manage again.” Meanwhile Helen Greengrass added “Can anyone remind me why we need straws, paper or otherwise? Seem to remember I used to drink straight from a glass.”

Public consultation

The government are consulting on the ban on plastic straws. The consultation opened to the public on Monday, October 22 and will close on Monday, 3 December.

What do you think about the proposed ban and the dissolvable alternatives? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Topic Tags:

Video WATCH: Man with megaphone protests against First World War centenary music project at Ipswich Waterfront

13:16 Adam Howlett
A man has been protesting the outdoor music project making the end of World War One Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man with a megaphone has been protesting against an outdoor music project marking the end of the First World War at the Waterfront in Ipswich.

Revolution in care for people living with dementia

12:40
Trevor Bennett (left) joins in with chores such as peeling vegetables. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

The current and predicted rise in the number of people living with dementia is frightening, but rapid progress is being made in understanding the disease and looking after and caring for those affected.

‘This is a substantial change’ - Towns hit out after losing police presence

12:06 James Carr
Bungay will no longer have a PCSO in the town. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Two towns which have been stripped of a police presence in the latest restructuring of the force are calling for more to be done in rural communities.

Why are young people not taking up Saturday jobs like they used to?

11:33 Jessica Hill
Jill Barton, Careers Enterprise Co-ordinator for Suffolk County Council and Stoke High student Veronika Marinova

Veronika Marinova, a 15 year-old Stoke High School student who works as a waitress at Bella Napoli on Saturdays, says her job is a fun way to meet new people and makes her think harder about the sort of career path she wants to take when she finishes her schooling. But it turns out that she’s in a shrinking minority.

Christchurch Park fireworks display WILL go ahead, say organisers

10:00 Brad Jones
Fireworks fans will get their best views of the spectacle this evening Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Organisers of Suffolk’s biggest fireworks display at Christchurch Park in Ipswich say it will definitely go ahead on Saturday night.

Essex Police hunt Braintree man wanted in connection to assault and theft

08:45 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for information in their search for Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a breach of court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.

Shoppers and traders have their first chance to judge Ipswich Cornhill

13:01 Paul Geater
Saturday morning crowds enjoying the new-look Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Weekend shoppers and Ipswich traders were keen to see the town’s new Cornhill after it was finally reopened after nine months’ work to redesign the heart of the town centre.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Bury St Edmunds firework display cancelled after warning of strong wind

The Abbey Garden fireworks display has been going for over a decade. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

HGV driver loses licence after riding motorcycle at 131mph along A12

Ashley Buxton leaving Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Student ‘no longer attending classes’ after dispute over age claims

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘There’s no two ways about it, we need the fans’ - Lambert’s rallying call ahead of ‘huge’ opener

Paul Lambert wants the Ipswich Town fans to get behind his team this afternoon. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24