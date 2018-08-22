Playstation, passport, purse and cash stolen during burglary in Corder Road in Ipswich

The burglary took place at a house in Corder Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Ipswich where a purse, a passport, cash and a Playstation 4 were stolen.

Between 11.30pm on Thursday, August 16, and 6.30am on Friday, August 17, a house in Corder Road was entered through an unsecured window.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Items stolen include a black purse, passport, jewellery, Playstation 4, laptop and a quantity of cash.”

It is believed they made their escape from the house through a rear door.

Police are urging any witnesses or anybody with information that could assist officers in their investigation to get in touch.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 46890/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org