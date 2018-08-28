Police appealing for information after cash stolen from vehicle in Hadleigh

Police are appealing for help to find three men in connection with the incident Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help to find three men in connection with an incident of theft in Hadleigh last week.

The incident took place at around 11.15pm on Friday October 19 in Long Bessels, Hadleigh.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “An amount of cash, held inside a small black bag, was placed on the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The owner left the vehicle insecure and walked to a nearby premise.

“Three males were seen to walk past the vehicle before returning and then running away in the direction of Angel Street. The bag was subsequently found to have been stolen.”

The men are described as being in their late teens, of slim build and all had their hoods up.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has any knowledge of it, should contact Suffolk police via 101 quoting crime references 37/60596/18.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.