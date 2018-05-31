Police appeal for witnesses after serious assault in west Suffolk

Shillitoe Close in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Detectives investigating an assault in Bury St Edmunds – in which two men suffered serious injuries – believe it was a targeted attack.

Police were called yesterday around 6.35pm to reports of an assault taking place outside in Shillitoe Close involving two men.

One man, aged in his 20s, was found at the scene having sustained a serious head injury while another man, who had already left the scene, but it is reported that he may have suffered a stab injury to his leg or left side.

It is understood that he limped off towards Albert Crescent in the direction of the town centre and has not yet been located.

The injured man was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition at this time.

The man who left the location is described as white, 6ft 4in tall, aged 25-30 years, of skinny build with black hair, and was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

It is understood that he spoke with an eastern European accent.

Officers recovered a knife nearby on Albert Crescent a short time later which is thought to be have been used in the assault.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the incident was a targeted attack.

A police cordon was put in place at the scene but has now been lifted.

Margaret Marks, mayor of St Edmundsbury, said she was saddened by the incident, but stressed that Bury St Edmunds remains a very safe place to live.

“I’m very sad that this has happened in Bury St Edmunds, which is a beautiful town to live and work and such a safe place,” she said.

“One incident does not make a place unsafe and should not characterize the town.

“I wish the two men involved well in their recovery.

“Knife crime is a great worry and would urge people, particularly young people, not to carry knives.”

Anybody who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information is asked to call CID West on 101, quoting reference 37/47183/18. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.