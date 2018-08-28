‘Someone in the community will know who was involved’ – Appeal to find Essex arsonists

The arson incident took place in Flowers Way, Jaywick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A firework thrown from a car which caused a wooden garage to catch fire “could have had greater consequences”, according to police.

The firework was thrown from a black car as it drove past a house in Flowers Way, Jaywick, sometime between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday.

The firework landed in bushes and set alight the garage – which was attached to the house.

Ds Daniel Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: “The fire caused extensive damage to the garage but this could have had greater consequences.

“Fortunately neighbours helped the homeowner, a man aged in his 80s, to get out of the house and firefighters put out the blaze.

“This incident has left the victim very distressed and we are appealing for anyone with information about who was responsible to please come forward.

“At this stage it is not clear exactly what type of car was involved, but someone in the community will know who was involved.”

Contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference 42/155882/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org