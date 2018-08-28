Police appeal for witnesses after serious crash on A1307

A section of the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPSt

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A1307 which left two people with serious injuries.

The incident, which involved two vehicles, happened at around 6.10am on Friday, October 26, between Horseheath and Linton.

Both drivers were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life threatening injuries.

PC Ben Patton said: “This incident took place on a busy stretch of road, I would urge anyone who passed by at the time or witnessed the events leading up to it to contact police.”

Anyone with information about the collision should call PC Patton on 101, quoting incident number 57 of October 26.