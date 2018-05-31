Overcast

Police appeal for help in tracing 38-year-old woman from Beck Row

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 22 August 2018

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 38-year-old woman from Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Emma Nicholls was last seen in the Suffolk village at 3pm on Sunday, August 19, and was reported missing to police yesterday.

It is believed she may be in Brandon.

Officers and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen her to make contact.

Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts should call Mildenhall Police Station on 101.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

