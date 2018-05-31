Police appeal for help in tracing 38-year-old woman from Beck Row

Police are concerned for the welfare of Emma Nicholls, who is missing from Beck Row Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 38-year-old woman from Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

Emma Nicholls was last seen in the Suffolk village at 3pm on Sunday, August 19, and was reported missing to police yesterday.

It is believed she may be in Brandon.

Officers and family members are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who believes they may have seen her to make contact.

Anyone with information on Emma’s whereabouts should call Mildenhall Police Station on 101.