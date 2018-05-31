Partly Cloudy

Updated

Man arrested after burglars attack victim with boiling water and hammer

PUBLISHED: 12:43 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:44 23 August 2018

Essex Police have made an arrest in connect with a violent burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 25-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Colchester.

Officers received reports that two men had forced their way into a property in Fingringhoe Road, Colchester, at around 9pm on December 27 2017, and forced the victim to the floor.

Suspects then demanded money, poured water from a kettle onto the victim’s leg causing burning and held a hammer against his head.

Jermain Davis, 32, of Whalebone Lane North, Romford, was jailed for six years and four months for his involvement in the burglary at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 1.

Essex Police are no longer looking to speak to Ricky Cox, 25, from Pilgrims Hatch, in connection with the incident.

New flights from Stansted to the US

15 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stop Stansted Expansion has filed an application for a judicial review over deciding expansion plans locally Picture: STANSTED

Primera Air’s latest long-haul route from London Stansted has taken to the skies with the launch of its new five flights a week service to Washington Dulles Airport.

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

17 minutes ago Katy Sandalls, Amy Gibbons and Emily Townsend
Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of pupils across Suffolk are finding out their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

06:56 Jake Foxford
Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are launching a murder investigation following the discovery of a dead man at a Colchester address.

Find out where you can see the Red Arrows today and tomorrow

11:19 Megan Aldous
The Red Arrows will be passing over some of East Anglia. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

With the Red Arrows heading to the Clacton Show several locations in East Anglia should be able to catch a glimpse of them.

Road blocked after lorry knocks down power cable

22 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The lorry has crashed into a power cable Picture: ARCHANT

Lavenham Road in Great Waldingfield is blocked after police were called to a collision there this afternoon.

Did World Cup fever cause young drivers to speed home in Suffolk?

40 minutes ago Tom Potter
England fans drove with more caution in Suffolk than elsewhere across the country, according to insurance company findings Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Suffolk drivers displayed trend-bucking patience on the roads during England’s World Cup campaign, according to new speed tracking statistics.

