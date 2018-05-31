Man arrested after burglars attack victim with boiling water and hammer

Essex Police have made an arrest in connect with a violent burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 25-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Colchester.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers received reports that two men had forced their way into a property in Fingringhoe Road, Colchester, at around 9pm on December 27 2017, and forced the victim to the floor.

Suspects then demanded money, poured water from a kettle onto the victim’s leg causing burning and held a hammer against his head.

Jermain Davis, 32, of Whalebone Lane North, Romford, was jailed for six years and four months for his involvement in the burglary at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, June 1.

Essex Police are no longer looking to speak to Ricky Cox, 25, from Pilgrims Hatch, in connection with the incident.