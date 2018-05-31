Air ambulance called to crash involving car and pedestrian outside Mulberry Tree pub in Ipswich

Police are at the scene of a crash close to the Mulberry Tree Pub

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a car near the Mulberry Tree pub in Ipswich.

Air Ambulance in Christchurch Park

Police were called at around 12.55pm today, Tuesday, August 21, to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Woodbridge Road.

A police spokesman said: “It is reported as being near to the Mulberry Tree Pub”.

A stretch of Woodbridge Road has been closed as emergency crews work at the scene.

The Essex and Herts air ambulance was also sent to the scene, landing close by in Christchurch Park.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident at Woodbridge Road Ipswich, following reports of a road traffic collision.

“One person was transported to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance.”