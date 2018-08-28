Man charged with grievous bodily harm following Lowestoft stabbing incident

Emergency services on the High Street in Lowestoft. Photo: Staff Archant

A 49-year-old Lowestoft man has been charged in connection with an stabbing incident in the town’s High Street on Friday.

At 11.40pm, police were called to High Street following reports that a man had been stabbed in the chest. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

Subsequently, James Bowler, of Crown Street West in Lowestoft, was charged by police with grievous bodily harm, assault and possession of an offensive weapon and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday at 10am.