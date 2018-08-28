Partly Cloudy

Breaking News

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

PUBLISHED: 16:15 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 November 2018

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews are dealing with multiple injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle collision on the A12.

The incident took place at the Four Sisters junction, near East Bergholt and Capel St Mary on the Essex-Suffolk border, in the southbound lane of the A12.

Smoke is said to be issuing from one vehicle involved in the collision and a woman is thought to be trapped in another vehicle.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of the crash were made around 3.50pm on November 4.

A Suffolk constabulary spokesman said: “Police and other emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision A12 southbound at East Bergholt involving multiple injured parties and vehicles.

“The carriageway is currently closed. Injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening.”

Five fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Nayland were mobilised, but only one engine is currently at the scene.

Traffic has stopped behind the crash and is building around the junction.

Police are currently waiting for a recovery vehicle to clear the road before reopening it.

The collision has caused no damage to the road or road structures and is not thought to cause any further delays after the road reopens.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the latest information.

Suffolk’s PCC says those who experience atmosphere of domestic abuse in childhood are more likely to join gangs

14:34 Adam Howlett
The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said there is a link between domestic abuse and an increased risk of joining gangs at a conference in Ipswich.

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

12:59 Will Jefford
A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle crash on a country lane in Suffolk after a man suffered severe leg injuries.

‘The way he was treated was diabolical’: Family of hit and run victim make official complaint against police

12:36 James Carr
Brian Mitchell died two days before Christmas. Photo courtesy of Allison Small.

The family of a hit-and-run victim have slammed his ‘diabolical’ treatment at the hands of investigating police officers.

Skies of Suffolk on Instagram this week

15:54 Sophie Barnett
The sky over Boxford at sunset, criss-crossed with aircraft vapour trails, at 18.01 BST on 21 October 2018.

Take a look at some of the snaps of the sky which have been shared on Instagram in Suffolk over the last seven days.

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

10:51 Adam Howlett
Stoke Bridge in Ipswich has been closed into town after a woman was found with head injuries last night Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A 45-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being found with a ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

Teenage boy escapes knifepoint robbery in Clacton by punching perpetrator

10:40 Adam Howlett
A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife as he cycled up an alleyway off Blenheim Road in Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Clacton.

