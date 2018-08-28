Breaking News

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews are dealing with multiple injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle collision on the A12.

The incident took place at the Four Sisters junction, near East Bergholt and Capel St Mary on the Essex-Suffolk border, in the southbound lane of the A12.

Smoke is said to be issuing from one vehicle involved in the collision and a woman is thought to be trapped in another vehicle.

Police rushed to the scene after reports of the crash were made around 3.50pm on November 4.

A Suffolk constabulary spokesman said: “Police and other emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision A12 southbound at East Bergholt involving multiple injured parties and vehicles.

“The carriageway is currently closed. Injuries are not currently thought to be life threatening.”

Five fire crews from Colchester, Ipswich, Hadleigh and Nayland were mobilised, but only one engine is currently at the scene.

Traffic has stopped behind the crash and is building around the junction.

Police are currently waiting for a recovery vehicle to clear the road before reopening it.

The collision has caused no damage to the road or road structures and is not thought to cause any further delays after the road reopens.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the latest information.