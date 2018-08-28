Heavy Rain

Five car pile up on A12 sparks safety warning from police

PUBLISHED: 13:26 01 November 2018

Essex Police are calling for people to use theri seatbelts while driving their cars Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Essex Police are reminding people of the importance of wearing their seat belts after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A12 last week.

The collision, which involved five vehicles, happened at 3.55pm on Monday, October 22, on the A12 between junctions 27 and 28.

A grey Ford Focus and three further vehicles were damaged in the crash.

A 16-year-old girl in one vehicle suffered a fractured arm and her mother, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered face and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

Pc Andrew Sumner, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “Seat belts help save lives and I believe the woman involved in this incident could have avoided hospital treatment if she had worn one.

“Driving without wearing one presents a significant risk to drivers, passengers and other road users during a collision.

“While I wish her a speedy recovery, we must re-enforce this message. It’s a legal requirement to wear one and can help save you and other loved ones in your car.”

