Five car pile up on A12 sparks safety warning from police

Essex Police are calling for people to use their seatbelts while driving their cars

Essex Police are reminding people of the importance of wearing their seat belts after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A12 last week.

The collision, which involved five vehicles, happened at 3.55pm on Monday, October 22, on the A12 between junctions 27 and 28.

A grey Ford Focus and three further vehicles were damaged in the crash.

A 16-year-old girl in one vehicle suffered a fractured arm and her mother, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered face and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

Pc Andrew Sumner, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “Seat belts help save lives and I believe the woman involved in this incident could have avoided hospital treatment if she had worn one.

“Driving without wearing one presents a significant risk to drivers, passengers and other road users during a collision.

“While I wish her a speedy recovery, we must re-enforce this message. It’s a legal requirement to wear one and can help save you and other loved ones in your car.”