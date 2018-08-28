Breaking News

Woman found with ‘significant head injuries’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Police remain at the scene of the incident Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A woman in her 40s was found with ‘significant head injuries’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich last night.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the injured woman was discovered at around midnight on Saturday, November 4.

She has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

Officers have closed a stretch of Bridge Street into town while investigations continue this morning.

The spokesman said: “The road out of town is still open but into town is closed.

“A female was found with significant head injuries on Stoke Bridge.

“We are investigating the incident.”

If you were in the area around Stoke Bridge last night or know anything that could assist officers in their investigation, call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference CAD 72 of November 4.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org