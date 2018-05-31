Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

The vandalism happened overnight between Friday, August 17, and Saturday August 18.

According to a police spokesman, an unknown offender caused damage to St Mary’s church in Badwell Ash and numerous vehicles in west Suffolk using what was believed to be an ‘BB or pellet air rifle’.

Windows were smashed at the church in Badwell Ash as well as 12 vehicles parked in The Street in the village.

A Vauxhall and a Citroen in The Street, Pakenham, were also damaged along with a Volkswagen, a Ford and a Land Rover in The Street, Great Livermere.

A Toyota and a Renault were damaged in West Road, Bury St Edmunds, and the window of a Skoda on Maynewater Lane was smashed.

Police are looking into whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or saw any suspicious behaviour should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/47027/18 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.