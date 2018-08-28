Cyclist who died in A134 crash with lorry is named

A man had died following a crash on the A134 near Sudbury PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A cyclist who died at the scene of a crash near Sudbury last week has been named by police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Riley, 65, from the Sudbury area, was killed following a collision with a lorry around 10.10am on Friday, October 19.

The incident happened on the A134 – between the roundabout junction with the B1064/A131 and Mills Lane.

A stretch of the A134 was closed by police for nearly seven hours while an investigation took place.

Diversions were put in place from the roundabout with the B1064/A131.

Sue Ayres, Sudbury mayor, said she was saddened by the news.

“I didn’t know the gentleman but it’s so desperately sad,” she said.

“When something like this happens, it affects a lot of people, not just the people involved and their loved ones, but the people who saw it.

“I’m dreadfully sorry to hear the news.”