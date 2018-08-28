Cyclist who died in A134 crash with lorry is named
PUBLISHED: 15:31 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:19 26 October 2018
Archant
A cyclist who died at the scene of a crash near Sudbury last week has been named by police.
Brian Riley, 65, from the Sudbury area, was killed following a collision with a lorry around 10.10am on Friday, October 19.
The incident happened on the A134 – between the roundabout junction with the B1064/A131 and Mills Lane.
A stretch of the A134 was closed by police for nearly seven hours while an investigation took place.
Diversions were put in place from the roundabout with the B1064/A131.
Sue Ayres, Sudbury mayor, said she was saddened by the news.
“I didn’t know the gentleman but it’s so desperately sad,” she said.
“When something like this happens, it affects a lot of people, not just the people involved and their loved ones, but the people who saw it.
“I’m dreadfully sorry to hear the news.”