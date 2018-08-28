Car seized during police roadside operation in Stowmarket

Police carried out checks on vehicles at various spots around Stowmarket (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Police have stopped nine drivers and seized one vehicle as part of a roadside operation in Stowmarket.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Special Constabulary Roads Policing Unit and an officer from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team carried out the checks from 6pm to 12.30pm at various locations around the town on Saturday, October 20.

Seven vehicles were stopped as part of the operation which looked to tackle anti-social driving on the county’s roads.

Nine traffic offences were spotted including one vehicle with no mot, two with no insurance and one with a defective tyre.

A spokesman said a prohibition notice was issued to one driver whose car was seized.

Three vehicles were also recorded under the Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme, one for having excessive noise from the exhaust, one for having an anti-roll bar fault and another for having defective offside headlights.

Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant, Lisa Vaughan said: “This was a positive operation which sends a clear message to motorists that dangerous vehicles will not be tolerated on the county’s roads and that the police and partner agencies will take action where necessary.”