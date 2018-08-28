Another abnormal load set to travel on Sunday

A second transformer will be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk on Sunday following last weekend’s transportation.

Suffolk police have advised motorists that they may experience delays from 7.30 am as they escort the abnormal load from the West Bank Terminal at Ipswich Docks, through Suffolk, to Bullen Lane in Bramford.

Last weekend Wherstead Road in Ipswich was closed for several hours over both Saturday and Sunday as preparations were made for a transformer to be moved to Bramford for use in the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station.

The road was first closed on Saturday as the Bourne Bridge was prepped for the abnormal load to cross it.

Suffolk Highways erected a temporary bridge atop the existing structure to ensure that it could take the 146,000kg weight of the transformer.

This closure caused chaos on the roads as it was originally only supposed to shut for a half hour.

Instead the closure dragged on for over eight hours and Wherstead Road had to be shut again the next day to allow the load to actually cross Bourne Bridge.

This Sunday the feat will be repeated as another mammoth transformer repeats its journey from the Ipswich docks to Bramford.

Suffolk Constabulary have stated that the route will begin at the docks where the load will turn left out on to A137, Wherstead Road.

It will then cross the Ostrich Creak Bridge and turn right, following the A137.

The transformer and police escort will then join the A14 heading West with a rolling roadblock on the Eastbound Carriageway.

It will then take the first turn off, junction 55, and follow the A1214 North before turning left on to the A1071.

The load will then take a right onto the B1113 North before turning left.

It will then reach its destination in Bullen Lane, Bramford.