Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Another abnormal load set to travel on Sunday

PUBLISHED: 15:01 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:01 31 October 2018

An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Archant

A second transformer will be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk on Sunday following last weekend’s transportation.

The transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLSThe transformer stretching out across Wherstead Road Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Suffolk police have advised motorists that they may experience delays from 7.30 am as they escort the abnormal load from the West Bank Terminal at Ipswich Docks, through Suffolk, to Bullen Lane in Bramford.

Last weekend Wherstead Road in Ipswich was closed for several hours over both Saturday and Sunday as preparations were made for a transformer to be moved to Bramford for use in the new East Anglia ONE off shore power station.

The road was first closed on Saturday as the Bourne Bridge was prepped for the abnormal load to cross it.

Suffolk Highways erected a temporary bridge atop the existing structure to ensure that it could take the 146,000kg weight of the transformer.

This closure caused chaos on the roads as it was originally only supposed to shut for a half hour.

Instead the closure dragged on for over eight hours and Wherstead Road had to be shut again the next day to allow the load to actually cross Bourne Bridge.

This Sunday the feat will be repeated as another mammoth transformer repeats its journey from the Ipswich docks to Bramford.

Suffolk Constabulary have stated that the route will begin at the docks where the load will turn left out on to A137, Wherstead Road.

It will then cross the Ostrich Creak Bridge and turn right, following the A137.

The transformer and police escort will then join the A14 heading West with a rolling roadblock on the Eastbound Carriageway.

It will then take the first turn off, junction 55, and follow the A1214 North before turning left on to the A1071.

The load will then take a right onto the B1113 North before turning left.

It will then reach its destination in Bullen Lane, Bramford.

Topic Tags:

Man arrested in Ipswich for assaulting police officer

14:38 Dominic Moffitt
The Tavern Street McDonalds was evacuated and no one was hurt as a result of the carbon dioxide leak. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A man in his 30s was arrested in the town centre for a breach of public order, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Another abnormal load set to travel on Sunday

52 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
An abnormal load will again be moved across Suffolk over the weekend Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A second transformer will be moved through Ipswich and Suffolk on Sunday following last weekend’s transportation.

Firefighters ‘struggling to make ends meet’ due to low pay, it is warned

14:47 Andrew Papworth
Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Firefighters have warned that they are “struggling to make ends meet” because their pay is so poor they struggle to provide for their families.

Man admits to careless driving on A11

14:32 Jane Hunt
The A11. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A Suffolk man will be sentenced in December after admitting careless driving on the A11.

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

Could charity’s expansion finally provide town’s new community centre?

12:30 Andrew Hirst
Hour Community's chief executive Nick Corke, pictured riding a trishaw, is meeting stakeholders about proposals for a new community hub Picture: GREGG BROWN

A charity’s ambition to expand its operations in response to increasing demand is hoped to provide the solution to a Suffolk town’s long-running ambitions for a new community centre.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

11:17 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24