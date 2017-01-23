Police appeal after burglary at The Royal pub in Harwich. Do you recognise this man?
08:06 23 January 2017
Archant
Images of a man have been released in connection with a burglary at an Essex pub on Boxing Day.
An offender entered The Royal pub in Main Road, Harwich between 8.55-10.20pm on December 26.
They were reported to have climbed a drainpipe to gain entry to the pub’s first floor window, while it was empty. A search was carried out and the thief is reported to have stolen cash and a passport.
Essex Police has released CCTV images on a man they want to speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Dc Rob Dines at Clacton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.