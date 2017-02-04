Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Phillip Proffitt was last seen at his home address in Bridgwater Road, Ipswich, at around 9.50am today, Saturday February 4.

Suffolk police say he has not been seen since.

Mr Proffitt is described as white, of slim build with short grey hair.

When he was last seen Mr Proffitt was wearing a navy jacket, light coloured trousers, a tan peaked cap and glasses.

A police spokesman said: “He left the house on foot and may appear confused.”

He said officers are concerned for Mr Proffitt’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

If you have seen Mr Proffitt, have any information on where he may be or know anything that may help the police in their search please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 110 04/02.