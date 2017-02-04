Partly Cloudy

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:04 04 February 2017

Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to reports the animals were free and were on a public road just after 2.30am.

A police spokesman said: “The local owner was contacted and they got the horses back in the field again.

“There was an initial report of three horses in the road.”

He said it was likely officers from the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team would revisit the site to make sure the animals are secure.

We have previously reported that horses were seized from a site in Paper Mill lane on welfare grounds by the Red Wings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA.

Ten animals were taken from the site on Thursday January 12 following a site visit the week before.

Campaigners have set up an online fundraising page with the aim of raising £4,000 to help care for the animals.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

30 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

A motor cruiser came off a trailer as it was being towed by a Land Rover Discovery northbound along the A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Updated: Teenage boy involved in serious crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – road closed

13:26 Emily Townsend
Clingoe Hill

Paramedics and police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a young cyclist on Clingoe Hill in Colchester.

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

13:35 Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Video: President Trump’s refugee ban brings a protest on to the streets of Ipswich

53 minutes ago Paul Geater
Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Ipswich’s river is a haven for wildlife – just a short walk from town centre

19 minutes ago Paul Geater
Birds on the weir of the River Orwell in Ipswich.

Talk of a new riverside development and work on the Upper Orwell Crossing has turned the spotlight clearly on Ipswich’s river.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

