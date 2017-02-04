Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford Archant

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to reports the animals were free and were on a public road just after 2.30am.

A police spokesman said: “The local owner was contacted and they got the horses back in the field again.

“There was an initial report of three horses in the road.”

He said it was likely officers from the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team would revisit the site to make sure the animals are secure.

We have previously reported that horses were seized from a site in Paper Mill lane on welfare grounds by the Red Wings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA.

Ten animals were taken from the site on Thursday January 12 following a site visit the week before.

Campaigners have set up an online fundraising page with the aim of raising £4,000 to help care for the animals.