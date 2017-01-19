Police called to two rush hour breakdowns on A14 Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge.

Two breakdowns on the Orwell Bridge were reported to be causing delays for drivers this morning.

Suffolk police was first called to reports of a broken down car in the westbound carriageway of the A14, just after the start of the bridge, at around 7.30am.

Delays were reported between junctions 57 and 56 – the Nacton and Wherstead interchanges – however a police spokesman confirmed the car had been cleared within around 20 minutes.

Further reports of a broken down lorry in the eastbound carriageway came in at around 7.35am.

Officers were said to be on the scene within 10 minutes, however there was no sign of the lorry.

Temperatures dropped below zero overnight, making for icy conditions on many of the county’s roads.

