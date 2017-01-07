Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Police chief doubles down on parking control pledge after complaint of restrictions being ignored

20:30 07 January 2017

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.

Suffolk’s police chief has reiterated a pledge to put parking enforcement powers in the hands of councils, following concern that some drivers were ignoring on-street restrictions under existing arrangements.

7 Comments

Tim Passmore’s assurances follow a complaint that the issue of parking on double yellow lines was causing “major traffic concerns” in Woodbridge.

Meeting in November, the county’s public sector leaders group made a further commitment for civil parking enforcement across all districts and boroughs.

The police and crime commissioner hopes each council will have approved the transition by the end of next month, when traffic regulation orders can be agreed upon and a package put before Parliament to consider by around April.

Parking is currently enforced by the police in all areas outside Ipswich Borough. Although complaints of illegal parking do not automatically result in police attendance, safer neighbourhood teams are required to deal with specific locations of community concern.

In December, Woodbridge resident John Skinner told this paper that illegal parking in the narrowest stretch of Seckford Street was causing traffic to queue as far back as half-a-mile.

Police said they were aware of reports and were monitoring the situation – but Mr Skinner said he counted four vans and one car parked on double yellow lines in one lunchtime earlier this week.

Since last year, talks have continued with district, borough and county councils to transfer responsibility for parking enforcement to the local authority – moving Suffolk in line with the majority of the UK.

Mr Passmore said the constabulary would fund £190,000 of the quarter-of-a-million pound cost of transferring responsibility for parking enforcement – on the condition that each of the six remaining councils contribute £10,000.

“If we do this properly, we will see revenue from fines stay in the county, instead of going to the Treasury,” he added. “It offers value for money and makes sense, not only for public safety, but also the visitor economy.

“I can assure people that, in the meantime, the police will continue enforcement. I have asked the constabulary to publicise that it is being done – and where it’s being done.

“Clearly we don’t have resources to do everything, all of the time. If we had twice the number of police officers, it might be different. I would ask people to consider that there are other priorities as well.

“I am really pleased we have agreement across all districts. It’s ridiculous to think that Suffolk is home to a quarter of the few districts still without civil parking enforcement.”

The timescale for implementing civil parking enforcement across the whole of Suffolk is expected to be two years. Parking in a dangerous position will still remain the responsibility of the police.

Mr Passmore said he also wanted to extend collaboration with local business groups, with a view to improving services through the retention of an agreed business rate levy.

Business group Lowestoft Vision already part-funds a PCSO for the town.

Last summer, Woodbridge Town Council voted to retain a PCSO for at least another year, after Mr Passmore underwrote 12 posts to remain in place until April 2017 – after which, councillors will have to decide whether or not to fully fund the post.

Keywords: Tim Passmore United Kingdom Ipswich Borough Ipswich Borough

7 comments

  • When I was a copper on a night shift generally in the twilight hours of 4-6 it was quiet. If so, then a walk down Maidenhall Approach would sometimes prove positive as regards vehicle taxes out of date bald tyres etc...BUT also, if cars were parked on the wrong side of the road without lights or within 15 yards of a junction a yellow warning ticket pointing out the offence would be placed under wiper blade and a note made of car etc. If the same car was not then parked correctly a couple of nights later they got a ticket. Parking will always be a problem but let it get out of hand as it has done and it will be a job to get it put right again. A job sent from heaven for a PCSO....??? Trouble is they do not work after 6pm.....!!!!!! Not bad for £16,000 a year.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • In Eye, only a few miles from where Mr Passmore lives, motorists routinely ignore yellow lines and no parking signs. Outside the bank, bakers, newsagents, and butchers the people of Eye totally disregard the law and the safety of others by parking illegally, even whem legal parking spaces are available. Have even seen a police officer walk past cars parked on yellow lines outside the newsagents, go into the shop To move them on? No to buy sandwiches!. Good Luck with your initiative Tim , start close to home and get Eye sorted first

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    old anglian

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • Johnie Redwood- prior to PCC's role being created there was a Police Authority with a whole lot of expensive support staff. It might be interesting to compare the running costs of the PCC against the old Police Authority. I doubt if anyone could name any members of the old Police Authority (I certainly couldn't) but we certainly know who the PCC is if we want to complain about something.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The original Victor Meldrew

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • Tim Passmore is NOT a Police Chief !

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Poppys Dad

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • Do we really need the middle man that is Tim Passmore?? I think he's unnecessary and hasn't a clue. Plus too many chefs spoil the broth.. this is a problem that has a simple resolution; it doesn't require highly paid jobsworths sitting around a table at a lavish hotel discussing it, let just take some action. For the salary of someone like passmore we could have three NHS nurses, three teachers or maybe a GP for a needy doctors surgery.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnie Redwood

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • I do not really care who has responsibility for parking enforcement I just wish that someone would get out on the streets and deal with it. Inconsideratedangerous parking is rife in most communities.The situation was so serious in Debenham recently that vehicles were being parked ACROSS busy road junctions at a time when there was plenty of roadside parking available close by! Taking two years to get the legislation amended seems an exceptionally long period of time to me too.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    TREBOR60

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • This is also a real problem in Felixstowe, All over town people just ignore the current parking restrictions and park where they like. Thus sets a trend so people think they can park anywhere including on yellow and white zigzag lines. Unless enforcement is improved someone is going to be hurt as cross the roads and existing junctions around these vehicles is very difficult. The article starts of with a positive of approval by next month and then ends with it taking 2 years for it to be completed. These snails will quite possibly cost a life.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    A Smith

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Town leaders in Saxmundham agree 4% council tax rise for year ahead

28 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Saxmundham. Photo: MIKE PAGE

Community leaders have agreed to increase their share of the council tax by four per cent this year, saying they believe the rise is “perfectly acceptable”.

Gallery: Suffolk’s farming heritage is celebrated at Plough Sunday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral

18:14 Mariam Ghaemi
God speed the plough: The ancient custom observing Plough Sunday at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. The plough donated for the service by Andrew Blenkiron, estate director of the Euston Estate and Chairman of the Bury St Edmunds National Farmers Union.

The importance of farming in our county has been marked during an ancient ceremony in Bury St Edmunds.

70 new homes in Trimley St Martin will ‘add to High Road traffic problems’

28 minutes ago
Trimley High Road

Villagers are calling for a study of the impact of increasing traffic on the road through their community with proposals for 70 more homes set to receive planning permission this week.

Essex crime round-up including theft of carpet in Harwich East and Colchester attempted burglary

18:07 Mariam Ghaemi
Police are releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to two men in connection with the theft of carpet in Harwich East.

Police would like to speak to two men pictured in CCTV images in relation to the theft of a roll of carpet from a hotel car park in Harwich East.

Vote to decide fate of Leiston Neighbourhood Plan will take place February 9

18:01 Richard Cornwell
Leiston

Voters will go to the polls next month to decide whether to approve a detailed document to shape the future of their community.

Updated: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

16:01 Emily Townsend
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Singing sensation Ed Sheeran looks set to claim number one – and two – in the official UK charts this week.

Video: Man arrested after fire rips through flat in Lowestoft

16:50 Simon Ward
Flat fire on Pier Terrace ,Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a flat was destroyed by fire in Lowestoft.

Most read

Could we see the first snow of winter in Suffolk this week?

Breaking News: Ipswich woman among the dead in Florida airport shooting

Olga Woltering

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Gallery: Take a look at some of the most expensive homes sold in Suffolk in 2016

Homefield, The Street, Little Bealings, Woodbridge. Sold for �2m

Updated: Ipswich great grandmother killed in Florida shooting ‘wasn’t meant to be there that day’

Olga Woltering, 84, was killed when a gunman opened fire in Florida

Michael Portillo visits Ipswich, the Middy and Leiston Long Shop Great British Railway Journeys

Michael Portillo at the Mid Suffolk Light Railway

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town were fortunate to secure FA Cup Third Round replay against non-league Lincoln City

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

There are delays to journeys between North Walsham and Sheringham after a signalling problem emerged. Picture: James Bass

Match report: Tom Lawrence spares Ipswich Town’s blushes in fortunate FA Cup third round 2-2 home draw with non-league Lincoln City

Tom Lawrence equalises for Ipswich during the first half against Lincoln City

Police chief doubles down on parking control pledge after complaint of restrictions being ignored

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.

Updated: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran could break records if new tracks stay top of the charts

Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Town Legends game to return to Bury St Edmunds with a twist

The charity Ipswich Legends game last year.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24