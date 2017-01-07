Police chief doubles down on parking control pledge after complaint of restrictions being ignored

The process of handing over parking enforcement to councils could begin at the end of next month. The police still enforce restrictions in all but one Suffolk borough or district.

Suffolk’s police chief has reiterated a pledge to put parking enforcement powers in the hands of councils, following concern that some drivers were ignoring on-street restrictions under existing arrangements.

Tim Passmore’s assurances follow a complaint that the issue of parking on double yellow lines was causing “major traffic concerns” in Woodbridge.

Meeting in November, the county’s public sector leaders group made a further commitment for civil parking enforcement across all districts and boroughs.

The police and crime commissioner hopes each council will have approved the transition by the end of next month, when traffic regulation orders can be agreed upon and a package put before Parliament to consider by around April.

Parking is currently enforced by the police in all areas outside Ipswich Borough. Although complaints of illegal parking do not automatically result in police attendance, safer neighbourhood teams are required to deal with specific locations of community concern.

In December, Woodbridge resident John Skinner told this paper that illegal parking in the narrowest stretch of Seckford Street was causing traffic to queue as far back as half-a-mile.

Police said they were aware of reports and were monitoring the situation – but Mr Skinner said he counted four vans and one car parked on double yellow lines in one lunchtime earlier this week.

Since last year, talks have continued with district, borough and county councils to transfer responsibility for parking enforcement to the local authority – moving Suffolk in line with the majority of the UK.

Mr Passmore said the constabulary would fund £190,000 of the quarter-of-a-million pound cost of transferring responsibility for parking enforcement – on the condition that each of the six remaining councils contribute £10,000.

“If we do this properly, we will see revenue from fines stay in the county, instead of going to the Treasury,” he added. “It offers value for money and makes sense, not only for public safety, but also the visitor economy.

“I can assure people that, in the meantime, the police will continue enforcement. I have asked the constabulary to publicise that it is being done – and where it’s being done.

“Clearly we don’t have resources to do everything, all of the time. If we had twice the number of police officers, it might be different. I would ask people to consider that there are other priorities as well.

“I am really pleased we have agreement across all districts. It’s ridiculous to think that Suffolk is home to a quarter of the few districts still without civil parking enforcement.”

The timescale for implementing civil parking enforcement across the whole of Suffolk is expected to be two years. Parking in a dangerous position will still remain the responsibility of the police.

Mr Passmore said he also wanted to extend collaboration with local business groups, with a view to improving services through the retention of an agreed business rate levy.

Business group Lowestoft Vision already part-funds a PCSO for the town.

Last summer, Woodbridge Town Council voted to retain a PCSO for at least another year, after Mr Passmore underwrote 12 posts to remain in place until April 2017 – after which, councillors will have to decide whether or not to fully fund the post.