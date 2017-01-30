Overcast

Overcast

Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

21:20 30 January 2017

Police helicopter

Police helicopter

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a missing person in the Ipswich area after a helicopter operation was stood down.

Comment

Several members of the public reported seeing the helicopter over the Foxhall, Broke Hall and Rushmere areas earlier this evening.

One said it was hovering “very low” over a heavily populated area.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue confirmed it was on site handling the operation.

“We hope for a positive outcome,” a spokesman said.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the helicopter had been called-out to reports of a missing person.

By 10.40pm, police said the helicopter had been stood down, however searches were still being carried out on the ground.

One witness reported seeing officers with flashlights near Rushmere Heath.

Details of the missing person have not yet been publicised.

Earlier this year, charities called for greater support to help troubled children after it emerged some young people were going missing dozens of times a year.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story as we receive them from the emergency services.



