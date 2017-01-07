Partly Cloudy

Police hunt road rage van driver who left Ipswich boy bloodied and battered

15:51 07 January 2017

An Ipswich father has told how his son feared his nose had been broken in a road rage attack which left him bloodied and battered.

6 Comments

Police are now appealing for information as they hunt for the van driver who attacked the youngster and then walked away after the 14-year-old cowered against a wall pleading with him to stop.

The boy is said to have taken the full force of a butt to his nose during the incident at the junction of Cromer Road and Bramford Lane at around 5.25pm last Thursday.

The youngster’s father, who asked for his son not to be identified, said the boy was crossing the road between two stationary vehicles which were waiting for traffic to pass by.

As he did so the first vehicle pulled away and the driver of the second - the van - is said to have revved his engine and shunted forwards towards the teenager almost hitting him.

The boy’s dad said his son threw his hands up in exasperation which seemed to further antagonise the driver, who stopped his van in Eustace Road and got out.

The youngster told his father the man approached him and was quite aggressive, swearing at him.

The father said: “My son is adamant he didn’t swear at the man. He just threw his hands up.

“The gentleman has leant forward and headbutted him, full force, across the bridge of the nose. My son has cowered against a wall and covered his face.

“My son has shouted ‘I’m only 14 - please, don’t’.”

The attacker is then said to have turned and walked back to his vehicle before driving off.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital with a suspected broken nose. However, staff believe it was not broken, just swollen and bruised.

The boy’s assailant is described as a white male, with ginger hair, in his late 20s to early 30s, over 6ft tall, and of medium build. He had a beard, dark hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and was driving small black van, with white writing on the side and a ladder on the roof.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing the van driver.

Anne-Marie Breach, a spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information about who the van driver was to contact us.”

If you can help the police inquiry telephone 101 and quote crime reference number 10950/17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

6 comments

  • I use this road a lot. The school children mostly are very polite and courteous at leaving off time...BUT some are outright rude and aggressive. Their attitude is one of ' I'm crossing this road YOU WILL STOP FOR ME '. The looks and hand gestures that some of them give you as they stroll across do make the hackles rise. Some keep them under control..some it appears do not. If the head teacher in my day, Mr Saunders and his deputy Mr Laws had seen their attitude in action suffice to say those children would have been brought to book..!! But today it's case of " my little Jimmy would not do that."

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • It is never okay to physically abuse a child.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    margie

    Sunday, January 8, 2017

  • dictionary police alert

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Steve Cotterell

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • If he's like the 14 year olds round my way I bet he walked out without looking like he owned the road and probably said a choice f word with his hands up and got a hiding. Not saying it's right what the van driver did but youngsters wanna learn some respect for the people in the community other than themselves.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jimboc88

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • Two 'stationery' vehicles... presumably they were also stationary?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mark Brewster

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

  • I absolutely hate violence in all guises and believe the full force of the law should always be used against any perpetrator. However I bet there are 4 versions of this story, the van drivers, the teenagers, the teenagers Father and the truth!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    richie w

    Saturday, January 7, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

