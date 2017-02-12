Overcast

Police hunt two joyriders who crashed stolen BMW X5 into front of older couple’s home in Clacton

14:32 12 February 2017

The car careered into the front of the house at around 1am this morning, smashing down the kitchen wall.

Thankfully the older couple who live in the house near the junction of Oliver Road and Wellesley Road were unhurt, but the fire service were called to isolate the gas mains and the police also attended.

A spokesman for the police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Oliver Road, Clacton, at around 12.40am on Sunday, February 12.

They said: “Officers found a black BMW X5 had collided with a fence and had been abandoned. Two suspects were seen running away from the vehicle, which had been stolen overnight from an address in Cleave Close, Clacton.”

The crash was posted on Facebook by the daughter of the couple who lived at the house.

She said the car was BMW X5, which is a large 4x4 vehicle.

She posted on The Spotted in Clacton group and said the driver had fled the scene.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to attend by the police.

They confirmed no one was trapped and said they dispatched two units at 12.55am on Sunday. On arrival they isolated the mains gas to ensure no risk of fire.

The car had smashed the wall of the kitchen behind the gas hob.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

