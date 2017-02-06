Police investigate link between burglary and attempted break-in at Felixstowe businesses

Police are investigating a burglary and attempted burglary in Felixstowe PA Wire/Press Association Images

Two business have been targeted by burglars in Felixstowe.

Detectives are investigating links between the incidents, which took place at adjacent businesses in Hamilton Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the overnight burglary and attempted burglary last week.

Some time between 6pm on Monday, January 30 and 6.30am the following morning, entry was gained by force at the back of a business in Hamilton Road.

Police said a quantity of cash was stolen following a search of the premises.

An attempted burglary then took place at an adjacent business, between 5.30pm on the Monday and 8am on the Tuesday. An attempt was made to force entry to the rear of building, causing damage to a window.

Witnesses, or anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time, should call Suffolk police on 101, quoting the reference 15073/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or through the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.