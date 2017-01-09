Police investigate whether phone found in Mildenhall is linked to search for Corrie McKeague

Corrie CCTV Screen Archant

Police are investigating whether a mobile phone discovered in the Mildenhall area is linked to the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague.

A police spokeswoman said officers were collecting the phone today to analyse it.

She said: “We are aware of it and will be getting hold of the phone in order to see if it is linked.”

Corrie has not been since he went for a night out in Bury St Edmunds with friends on Friday September 23 last year.