Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

23:00 20 January 2017

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Comment
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Officers confirmed their inquiry into “an isolated incident” at Friars Hall Nursing Home, in Friars Road, which emerged after the publication this week of a damning Care Quality Commission (CQC) report following an inspection in December in which the home was closed.

In August, CQC inspectors put the ailing home in special measures after ranking it inadequate in all areas, and after four interim visits in November and one on December 19, inspectors took the decision to close the home when progress had not been made.

The latest report said the December inspection “was undertaken within the six month timescale because it was prompted in part by notification of an incident following which a person died”.

“This incident is subject to a criminal investigation and, as a result, this inspection did not examine the circumstances of the incident,” it continued.

“However, the information shared with the CQC about the incident indicated potential concerns about the management of risk from falls and moving and handling.”

Suffolk Constabulary yesterday confirmed it was investigating “an isolated incident” at the home, and added: “Suffolk police have been working with the CQC and other agencies in relation to Friars Hall and there is an ongoing police investigation as a result of this.”

Care inspectors highlighted a catalogue of concerns in the report, including moving and handling processes that were “not safe and staff training was not effective,” and that “care plans did not give a correct indication of people’s current and changing needs”.

Inspectors even carried out a 3am visit to observe some of the concerns around safety at night.

The report said: “During our night visit people were seated at the table as early as 4am and 5am which meant they were there for a period of 11 hours or more,” while other patients were found in difficulty with their legs hanging over bed rails,

The report continued that the home was struggling to recruit permanent staff which had led to a high turnover of agency staff, and added: “Due to the limited number of nurses and lack of clinical oversight people’s nursing needs were not being met in a safe and consistent way.” One incident recorded inspectors having to calm a resident with anxiety after their cries for help were ignored, while another resident who spoke to inspectors said: “They get me ready so quick and then out, it is all a bit rough, they don’t stop to think… they need to understand that when you get to my age you are not used to being handled, they treat you like an animal.”

This publication has tried to contact the home’s owners for comment.

Suffolk County Council said closure of the home was “the right thing to do” but the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers questioned why a phased closure was not put in place.

“If they [the CQC] knew they had problems for the last three or four years, I think something could have been done to help between the first inspection and the last,” chairwoman Hilary Gibbs said.

“I just think to stop and close the home and put people elsewhere – maybe a phased closure for the residents’ benefit should have happened.”

A county council spokesman said all 39 residents were in new locations and comprehensive new care plans had been made, or were in the process of being completed.

The spokesman added its adult care team had been working alongside the CQC in a bid to make sure the home carried out the necessary improvements, but those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge added: “The important thing is to learn all the lessons from the report for other care homes in the county.”

Keywords: Suffolk police Care Quality Commission Suffolk County Council Suffolk County

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

24 minutes ago Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Armed robbers who raided Witham bank warned they could face life sentences

19:45 EADT reporter
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre in Witham. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Two serial armed robbers who raided banks in Witham and Great Dunmow received a warning today they could face life sentences.

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

17:36 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Plans for new secondary school in Colchester are given the go-ahead

18:56 Adam Howlett
Old Alderman Blaxhill School. Now The Stanway Federation Learning Centre.

Outline plans for a new 900 pupil secondary school in Colchester have been given the green light by Essex County Council.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

18:47 Andrew Hirst
Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Urgent improvements have been demanded of three food businesses in east Suffolk, according to hygiene inspection reports.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

18:34 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Man cost the NHS £350,000 for two-year stay at James Paget University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Ex-West Ham defender and England junior international Jordan Spence hungry to fulfil his potential at Ipswich Town

Jordan Spence, pictured during his trial at Ipswich Town last September. Photo: JAMES AGER

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24