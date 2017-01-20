Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Officers confirmed their inquiry into “an isolated incident” at Friars Hall Nursing Home, in Friars Road, which emerged after the publication this week of a damning Care Quality Commission (CQC) report following an inspection in December in which the home was closed.

In August, CQC inspectors put the ailing home in special measures after ranking it inadequate in all areas, and after four interim visits in November and one on December 19, inspectors took the decision to close the home when progress had not been made.

The latest report said the December inspection “was undertaken within the six month timescale because it was prompted in part by notification of an incident following which a person died”.

“This incident is subject to a criminal investigation and, as a result, this inspection did not examine the circumstances of the incident,” it continued.

“However, the information shared with the CQC about the incident indicated potential concerns about the management of risk from falls and moving and handling.”

Suffolk Constabulary yesterday confirmed it was investigating “an isolated incident” at the home, and added: “Suffolk police have been working with the CQC and other agencies in relation to Friars Hall and there is an ongoing police investigation as a result of this.”

Care inspectors highlighted a catalogue of concerns in the report, including moving and handling processes that were “not safe and staff training was not effective,” and that “care plans did not give a correct indication of people’s current and changing needs”.

Inspectors even carried out a 3am visit to observe some of the concerns around safety at night.

The report said: “During our night visit people were seated at the table as early as 4am and 5am which meant they were there for a period of 11 hours or more,” while other patients were found in difficulty with their legs hanging over bed rails,

The report continued that the home was struggling to recruit permanent staff which had led to a high turnover of agency staff, and added: “Due to the limited number of nurses and lack of clinical oversight people’s nursing needs were not being met in a safe and consistent way.” One incident recorded inspectors having to calm a resident with anxiety after their cries for help were ignored, while another resident who spoke to inspectors said: “They get me ready so quick and then out, it is all a bit rough, they don’t stop to think… they need to understand that when you get to my age you are not used to being handled, they treat you like an animal.”

This publication has tried to contact the home’s owners for comment.

Suffolk County Council said closure of the home was “the right thing to do” but the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers questioned why a phased closure was not put in place.

“If they [the CQC] knew they had problems for the last three or four years, I think something could have been done to help between the first inspection and the last,” chairwoman Hilary Gibbs said.

“I just think to stop and close the home and put people elsewhere – maybe a phased closure for the residents’ benefit should have happened.”

A county council spokesman said all 39 residents were in new locations and comprehensive new care plans had been made, or were in the process of being completed.

The spokesman added its adult care team had been working alongside the CQC in a bid to make sure the home carried out the necessary improvements, but those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge added: “The important thing is to learn all the lessons from the report for other care homes in the county.”