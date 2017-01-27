Police issue safety advice for drivers and cyclists after two crashes – one fatal – in Newmarket

The death of cyclist Zoltan Domotor and the serious head injury of another in Newmarket has seen police issue safety advice.

A BMW driver, aged 22, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, after the first crash on Tuesday January 24, which took place on Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, Newmarket.

A man was hit by a lorry on Fordham Road, Newmarket, on Thursday, January 26. He suffered serious head injuries.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “We want drivers and cyclists to look out for each other and our aim is to encourage safer behaviour to reduce the number of people killed and injured on our roads.

“There are some simple but really important messages that both cyclists and motorists can adopt to stay safe and I would urge everyone to take just a few minutes of their time to read these and take note.”

When you are cycling

•Keep clear of the kerb, look and signal to show drivers what you plan to do.

•Avoid riding up the inside of large vehicles, like lorries or buses, where you might not be seen.

•Always use lights after dark or when visibility is poor.

•Wear light coloured or reflective clothing to increase your visibility.

When you are driving

•Look out for cyclists and use your indicators so they can react

•Give cyclists space when overtaking them, leaving as much room as you would give a car

More information and resources can be found on the websites of Suffolk Roadsafe and THINK!