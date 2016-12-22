Police officer returning to duty after helping at fatal Braintree fire is attacked

Police at the scene of the fatal house fire in South Street, Braintree, while investigations continue. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

A policeman who stopped to help an injured man after helping at the scene of a double fatal house fire was attacked by two men.

The officer had been on duty at the fire in South Street, Braintree, which last night claimed the lives of two people – named locally as Alina and Emilia Kordaszewska.

As he returned to the town’s police station in the early hours of this morning, he came across an injured 32-year-old man outside the facility in Blyths Meadow.

While he was trying to help the man, he was attacked by two men.

Colleagues rushed to his aid and arrested three men in the area – with a second officer allegedly assaulted by one of the suspects during the arrests.

The initial victim was taken to hospital with a head injury and has since been discharged.

Both police officers who were assaulted were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and possession of an offensive weapon, a 42-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, while a 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, assault, breaching a court order and failing to answer bail.

All three are currently in police custody for questioning.