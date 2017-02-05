Partly Cloudy

Police recapture absonded Hollesley Bay prisoner

13:52 05 February 2017

Amine Mbarki

Amine Mbarki

Archant

Police have recaptured a prisoner who absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk last week.

Comment

Amine Mbarki, 28, who was serving an indeterminate sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was found to be missing from the prison at around 5.45pm on Friday January 27.

An appeal was quickly launched by Suffolk police asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Police have now confirmed Mbarki, who it is believed had links to the Barking area, was detained by police in the London area today, Sunday February 5.

In 2011 Mbarki pleaded guilty to affray at a Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court hearing, charged with the offence in relation to the 2008 prison riot at the Aylesbury Young Offender Institution, and was sentenced to 12 months.

More than 80 prisoners were involved in the riot, which caused more than £50,000 damage to the prison buildings and cost £20,000 in mutual aid staffing costs.

A police spokeswoman said Mbarki would be returned to custody in due course.

“Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this appeal,” she said.

Updated: Man suffers life threatening injuries following two car collision on A12 near Saxmundham

14:26 Adam Howlett
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

A man is fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today.

Updated: Woman seriously hurt in Ixworth crash – Bardwell Road shut both ways

14:12 Emily Townsend
The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters from Ixworth, Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds are at the scene of a serious crash in west Suffolk.

Man seriously injured after crash in Great Holland

15:06 Adam Howlett
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Great Holland in Essex this morning.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

7 minutes ago Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

12:00 Emily Townsend
Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

A teenager who lost his life on a main road in Colchester yesterday has been named locally.

Idyllic Lackford Lakes setting gets children’s creative juices flowing

14:39 Mariam Ghaemi
Children take part in the Naturally Art event at Lackford Lakes. Jeff Collins helps Sophie de Mello (7) and Joshua de Mello (5). Picture: Phil Morley.

Monthy art workshops at Lackford Lakes in west Suffolk use nature to inspire.

Updated: Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:10 Adam Howlett
Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning

Police have helped round up horses that have got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford twice in five days.

Great Days Out

