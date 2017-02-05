Police recapture absonded Hollesley Bay prisoner

Amine Mbarki Archant

Police have recaptured a prisoner who absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk last week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amine Mbarki, 28, who was serving an indeterminate sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, was found to be missing from the prison at around 5.45pm on Friday January 27.

An appeal was quickly launched by Suffolk police asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Police have now confirmed Mbarki, who it is believed had links to the Barking area, was detained by police in the London area today, Sunday February 5.

In 2011 Mbarki pleaded guilty to affray at a Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court hearing, charged with the offence in relation to the 2008 prison riot at the Aylesbury Young Offender Institution, and was sentenced to 12 months.

More than 80 prisoners were involved in the riot, which caused more than £50,000 damage to the prison buildings and cost £20,000 in mutual aid staffing costs.

A police spokeswoman said Mbarki would be returned to custody in due course.

“Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this appeal,” she said.