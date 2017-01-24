Police receive reports of cow roaming A12 near Southwold

File picture of a cow Contributed

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the A12 near Southwold this evening after police received reports of a cow on the road.

Suffolk Constabulary was called to reports of a cow spotted on the road – first at Blythburgh, then at the entrance to the Henham estate at about 7.25pm, and again at 7.55pm beyond the turning for Southwold.

It is the second time a cow has been reported on the road in the last few days.

On Sunday, traffic was brought to a standstill when a cow broke loose and made its way onto the A12 between Blythburgh and Wangford.

Officers were sent to the scene but were unable to locate the cow.

Later that evening, a spokesman for the police force said the cow was no longer in the road and traffic was flowing as normal.

Drivers had reported serious delays on the A12 at Yoxford.