Police release CCTV images after theft in Clacton McDonalds

A thief stole a woman’s bag as she sat the table of a fast food restaurant in Essex.

CCTV still of a man police want to speak to following a theft in Clacton. CCTV still of a man police want to speak to following a theft in Clacton.

It happened in the McDonalds restaurant in Pier Avenue, Clacton at around 7.30pm on Friday, December 16.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was sitting at a table when a man took her bag and then ran away.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A man snatched her bag from the table she was sitting at before making off out of the restaurant.”

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak in relation to this crime.

One image shows a man wearing a dark coat and black tracksuit bottoms, with a multicoloured stripe down the side; while the other features a man dressed in a black jacket and light-coloured trousers.

Anyone who recognises the men in the images or has any other information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pc Phil Moles at Clacton Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.