Police renew appeal for witnesses after woman in her 80s died in Coggeshall A120 crash
14:38 28 January 2017
Police have renewed their appeal for information after a woman in her 80s died in a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall, Essex, yesterday.
The two-car crash happened on the westbound carriageway between the Marks Tey and Coggeshall junctions at around 11am.
A woman aged in her 80s from Braintree died at the scene.
Investigating officers from Essex Police have said the woman had been driving a silver Ford Fiesta, which was involved in the collision with a silver Mercedes A180 being driven by a 27-year-old woman from east London.
The 27-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire in a serious condition with neck, back and abdominal injuries, although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said an ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the Herts air ambulance attended.
Any witnesses should call police on 101.