Police renew appeal for witnesses after woman in her 80s died in Coggeshall A120 crash

A120 crash on Friday January 27 near Coggeshall

Police have renewed their appeal for information after a woman in her 80s died in a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall, Essex, yesterday.

The two-car crash happened on the westbound carriageway between the Marks Tey and Coggeshall junctions at around 11am.

A woman aged in her 80s from Braintree died at the scene.

Investigating officers from Essex Police have said the woman had been driving a silver Ford Fiesta, which was involved in the collision with a silver Mercedes A180 being driven by a 27-year-old woman from east London.

The 27-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire in a serious condition with neck, back and abdominal injuries, although her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said an ambulance, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer and the Herts air ambulance attended.

Any witnesses should call police on 101.